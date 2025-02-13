Delhi records minimum temp of 12 deg C, IMD predicts strong winds during day

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 1.8 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted strong winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degree Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 64 per cent.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality was in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index reading of 129 at 9 a.m.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.