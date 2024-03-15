Delhi records minimum temperature of 13.9 deg C; AQI moderate

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Friday, with the weather office forecasting strong surface winds during the day.

The humidity level was recorded at 53 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality remained in the "moderate" category with an improved reading of 139.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".