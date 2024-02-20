Delhi records minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, four notches above the season's average even as late-night rain lashed parts of the city.

Strong winds and rain lashed parts of Delhi late on Monday, leading to a marginal improvement in the air quality.

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far and this trend is expected to continue for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Delhi recorded no rainy day in February 2023.

The humidity level was recorded at 96 per cent, the IMD said.

The Met office has predicted partly cloudy skies during the day on Tuesday. The rain and drizzle are forecast to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 214, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.