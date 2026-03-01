Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.4 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 197, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.