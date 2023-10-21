Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.8 deg C; air quality poor

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 219 around 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.