Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.8 deg C; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three notches below the season's average, while the city registered air quality in the "poor" category.

The maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 51 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle towards night for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital are likely to settle around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 255 around 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT CK