Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.3 deg C, strong winds likely during day

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.8 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity level stood at 32 per cent at 8 am.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 141, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.