Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.5 deg C, AQI 'moderate'

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has forecast clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

The capital's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 150 at 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM ARI