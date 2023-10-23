Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality settled in the 'poor' category on Monday and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the weather office here said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) read 292 at 12 noon.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The weather office forecast said the sky will mainly be clear during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.