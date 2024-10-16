Delhi records minimum temperature of 19 deg C

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, slightly colder than normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity level in the city stood at 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 213 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SJJ DIV DIV