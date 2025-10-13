Delhi air pollution level up with AQI touching 169

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels stood at 86 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 169, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.