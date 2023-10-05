Delhi records minimum temperature of 19.4 deg C

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature dipped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 177 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity was 66 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. PTI ABU RC