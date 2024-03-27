Delhi records minimum temperature of 19.4 deg C, light rain likely during day

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places in the national capital during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 161, in the 'moderate' category, at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.