Delhi records minimum temperature of 19.7 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 27 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD forecast a clear sky for Wednesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 220, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ ARI