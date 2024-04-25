Delhi records minimum temperature of 20 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD said the humidity level in Delhi was 49 per cent at 8.30 am. It also predicted strong surface winds during the day time.

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 186 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".