Delhi weather today: IMD alerts for heat wave with max temp at 42 deg C, AQI poor

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches below the season's average.

The IMD alerted for heat wave with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity level at 8.30 am was 35 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 252, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.