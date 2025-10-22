National

Air quality in Delhi remains ‘very poor’ post-Diwali; min temp at 21.8°C

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Pollution Delhi Winters Delhi Smog Delhi Air Quality AQI Lodhi Garden Delhi Weather

People walk during a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mist haze in the morning hours and mainly clear skies during the rest of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category, with a reading of 335 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi air quality air quality index air quality in Delhi air quality Delhi AQI Diwali Delhi pollution Delhi Pollution Delhi weather update Delhi weather today Delhi weather