New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am stood at 78 per cent, according to the IMD data.

The weather office has predicted a clear sky for the day with less possibility of rain.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. PTI BM NB