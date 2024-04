New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 54 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky and possibility of drizzle accompanied with gusty winds later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius.