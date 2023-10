New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity stood at 60 per cent at 8:30 am.

Delhi is likely to witness clear skies during the day, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with a light drizzle on October 9 and October 10.