Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2 deg C, rain likely during day

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 98 per cent at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain during the day, the weather officer said.

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit began this morning, to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts. PTI NIT DIV DIV