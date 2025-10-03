Delhi records 'satisfactory' air quality at 94 AQI

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius on Friday and is likely to witness partly cloudy skies during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity in the city was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am. The city received 14 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, it said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 94, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.