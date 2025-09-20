Delhi air pollution rises; air quality still in 'moderate' category

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast partially cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 131, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.