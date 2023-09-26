Delhi records minimum temperature of 24.4 deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday with the weather office forecasting partly cloudy skies during the day.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am stood at 83 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies during the day, the weather department said.