Delhi weather today: Rainfall predicted, min temp at 24.5 deg C, AQI 'satisfactory'

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 69, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.