Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.3 deg C, light rain forecast in city

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning with the weather department forecasting light rain during the day.

Advertisment

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 78 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. PTI KND NSD NSD