Delhi air quality continues to be moderate with 113 AQI

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels were recorded at 69 per cent at 8:30 am.

People woke up to "moderate" air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring at 113 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".