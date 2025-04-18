Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.6 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Friday morning, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Humidity was recorded at 47 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 201 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM SKY SKY