Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.8 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal, on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity levels in the national capital stood at 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 106 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MHS DIV DIV