Delhi records minimum temperature of 26 deg C, light rain likely during day

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with light rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 55 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.