New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) It was a warm Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the weather office.

The relative humidity was 82 pre cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies during the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it added. PTI SLB IJT IJT