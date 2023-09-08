G20 Summit weather: Light rain likely over next two days in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 76 per cent.

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Saturday and Sunday, when the G20 summit will be held in the city.

The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Leaders' Summit will be held, to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts.