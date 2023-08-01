Delhi records minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The mercury dropped by nearly a notch in Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Monday.

On Tuesday, the city registered a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 79 per cent, according to data shared by the Met office.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.