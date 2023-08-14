Delhi records minimum temperature of 26.8 deg C; light rain likely

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal during this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The humidity was recorded at 75 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "moderate" category with a reading of 108 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT NSD NSD