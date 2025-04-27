Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 219 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.