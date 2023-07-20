Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.6 deg C; light rain likely

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted overcast conditions in the city during the day with light rains while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 84, which is in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe'.