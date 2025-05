New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 70 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of thunder and lightning during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius. PTI SSJ DIV DIV