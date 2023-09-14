Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the weather department.

Advertisment

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

A generally cloudy sky with light rains is expected during the day, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 124 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.