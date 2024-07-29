Light rains likely during day in Delhi with maximum temperature around 37 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital is likely to witness cloudy skies and receive very light to light rain during the day, it said.

Humidity levels in the city were recorded at 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 74 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.