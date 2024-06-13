Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle around 45 deg C, heatwave conditions to persist

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity was 37 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions and strong surface winds, occasionally gusty, during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 181 in the 'poor' category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.