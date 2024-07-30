Delhi records minimum temperature of 30.1 deg c, rain likely during day

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and is likely to receive light to moderate rain during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was recorded at 78 per cent.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms during the day.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 92, in the 'satisfactory' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.