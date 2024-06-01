Delhi records minimum temperature of 30.2 deg C

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies, heatwave conditions and dust storm or thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds for the day.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was at 27 per cent. The IMD said that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 239 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT IJT IJT