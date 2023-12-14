Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C, lowest this season so far

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 358 ('very poor').

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was at 100 per cent, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday at 6.8 degrees Celsius and on Monday at 6.5 degrees Celsius.