Delhi records minimum temp of 6.4 deg C, AQI enters in 'very poor' category

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the 'very poor' category with a reading of 330 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.