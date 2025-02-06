Delhi records min temp of 8.2 deg C, strong surface winds predicted during the day

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 180, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.