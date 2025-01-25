Advertisment
Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.6 deg C, clear sky during the day

A visitor clicks pictures of IAF's C-17 Globemaster and Su-30 planes flying past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2025 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was recorded at 72 per cent at 8:30 am.

The capital's air quality was in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 187 at 9 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

