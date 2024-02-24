Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.7 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

It said the humidity level in Delhi was recorded at 92 per cent.

The weather department predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 166 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".