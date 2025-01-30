Delhi records 'very poor' AQI at 377; GRAP 3 remains in force

New Delhi: Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 377 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Wednesday invoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp rise in pollution due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 0.8 notches above the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.