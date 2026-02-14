Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, AQI 'poor'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted clear skies during the day with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 26.3 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above normal.

Relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SSM MPL MPL MPL