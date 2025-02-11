Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.8 deg C; AQI remains 'poor'

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degree below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level in the capital was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky for the day with predominant surface winds likely from the west.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category at 283, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', which can cause breathing discomfort for sensitive groups.